Julia Fox writes essay about dating Kanye West

Julia Fox has written an essay about her dates with Kanye West.



The new couple was spotted at a performance of Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play in New York this week after rumours spread of their budding romance. In an essay for Interview Magazine, the Uncut Gems star shared details of their highly-publicised outing.



"I met Ye in Miami on New Year's Eve and it was an instant connection," she began. "His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play."



Fox wrote that the Donda hitmaker's flight landed at 6 pm but he still managed to make it on time for the 7 pm performance, which left her "impressed". The 31-year-old actress shared that the two grabbed dinner at "one of her favorite" restaurants, Carbone, where West directed a photoshoot for her.



"The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening," she continued. "After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I'm still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl's dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don't know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised."



Accompanying the essay, Fox shared photos of the two at the restaurant and in the hotel. One snap shows them canoodling in the restaurant and another shows her straddling him on the floor in front of a rack of clothes in the hotel.



"Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!" she concluded her post. "Everything with us has been so organic. I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I'm loving the ride."



West is currently in the process of getting divorced from Kim Kardashian, who is dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.