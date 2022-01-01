Denzel Washington 'doesn't recall' on-set dispute with Ellen Pompeo

Denzel Washington has addressed claims that he had an on-set dispute with Ellen Pompeo while making Grey's Anatomy.



In September, the actress, who leads the medical drama as Meredith Grey, revealed to former co-star Patrick Dempsey that she argued with Washington when he guest-directed the episode The Sound of Silence, which aired in February 2016.



Pompeo claimed that the Training Day star called her out when she improvised a line during an emotional confrontation scene and "went ham on (her) a*s".



During an interview with Variety, Washington was asked about Pompeo's version of the event but he sidestepped the question.



"No, no," the 67-year-old actor replied, stating that he did not recall the day in question. With a grin, he added, "But it's all good."



Recalling the incident in September, Pompeo told Dempsey on her Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo podcast, "He was like, 'I'm the director. Don't you tell him what to do'... (I replied), 'Listen, motherf**ker, this is my show. This is my set. Who are you telling? You barely even know where the bathroom is!'



"So, we didn't get through it without a fight, but that's actors for you. Passionate and fiery and that's where you get the magic, and that's where you get the good stuff. So, it was an amazing experience, it really was."



Pompeo insisted they were fine after their disagreement and there's no hard feelings, adding, "He's just one of the best to ever do it."