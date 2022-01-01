James Corden cancels talk show after testing positive for Covid-19

James Corden has cancelled his late-night talk show after being diagnosed with Covid-19.



The Late Late Show with James Corden host announced his diagnosis on Thursday, saying that taping for the talk show would be off for "the next few days".



"I just tested positive for covid 19. I'm fully vaccinated, boosted and because of this am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine," the 43-year-old wrote on Instagram. "The show will be off the air for the next few days. Stay safe everyone."



Corden isn't the only late-night host to recently test positive for the virus. Jimmy Fallon recently revealed he had been diagnosed with Covid-19 before the Christmas holidays and urged viewers to get vaccinated when he returned to the studio.



Seth Meyers announced earlier this week that he had tested positive for the virus one day after coming back to work following the break. He said in a statement on Twitter that his Late Night show would resume filming remotely next week.