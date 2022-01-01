Ariana DeBose tapped to host Saturday Night Live

Ariana DeBose will host the first Saturday Night Live episode of 2022.



Show officials announced the line-up for its 15 January show on social media, adding that Roddy Ricch will serve as the musical guest.



"First show of 2022!!!" they captioned the reveal on Instagram. The West Side Story star later reacted to the news, saying she is "exploding from excitement".



"I'm hosting @nbcsnl," the 30-year-old captioned her post. "Hold please while I go collect my extremities, as I have exploded from excitement and sensible fear."



Fellow celebs reacted to the news in the comments, with SNL cast member Cecily Strong writing, "WE LOVE TO SEE IT!!!" while Eva Longoria left an "OMG!!!!!" Rachel Brosnahan and Gabrielle Union showed their support with several fire emojis.



DeBose starred as Anita in the 2021 Steven Spielberg adaptation of the classic stage musical and has generated awards buzz for her performance.



The episode will be the first since executives were forced to strip down the Christmas show, hosted by Paul Rudd, due to the rising cases of Covid-19 in New York. The show went ahead with no audience and a reduced cast and crew.