John Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler finalise divorce

John Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler have finalised their divorce.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the comedian and artist signed papers to officially end their marriage in New York on Thursday.

The Saturday Night Live alum announced their separation in May last year and later revealed that they had actually split in late 2020 following his stint in rehab for cocaine and alcohol abuse. He filed for divorce in July 2021.

Shortly after the split was announced, Mulaney was linked to actress Olivia Munn. He finally confirmed their relationship in September when he revealed they were expecting a child together.

"Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery," he said during an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The couple welcomed a son, Malcolm, in November.

Mulaney and Tendler wed in July 2014 after several years of dating. The artist often featured in his stand-up acts and served as the make-up artist for his Broadway venture with Nick Kroll, Oh Hello.