Denzel Washington 'wondered if something was wrong' with Chadwick Boseman while making final film

Denzel Washington "wondered if something was wrong" with Chadwick Boseman while they made his final film.



The Training Day star produced Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which starred Viola Davis and the Black Panther actor in his final film role. The Netflix drama was released a few months after Boseman died in August 2020 at the age of 43 following a private battle with colon cancer.



During an interview with Variety, Washington admitted that he had no idea about the actor's condition but he suspected he wasn't quite right.



"A man among men," he said of Boseman. "He suffered quietly. He made the movie, and nobody knew. I didn't know. He never said a peep about it. He just did his job. I wondered if something was wrong because he seemed weak or tired sometimes. We had no idea, and it was nobody's business. Good for him, keeping it to himself."



Boseman didn't disclose his condition to the vast majority of his co-workers during his four years battling the disease. He also completed production on Marshall and Da 5 Bloods following his diagnosis.



He was posthumously nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom but lost out to Anthony Hopkins for The Father.



Washington and Boseman have a long history - the Oscar winner famously paid for Boseman to attend a prestigious summer acting programme at Oxford University in England when he was a Howard University student in the late '90s.