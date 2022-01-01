Jennifer Garner named Woman of the Year by Hasty Pudding Theatricals

Jennifer Garner has been named Woman of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals.



The organisation shared in a statement that they chose the 49-year-old actress not only for her accomplishments on-screen but also for her work as a philanthropist and entrepreneur.



"We are thrilled to honour Jennifer Garner, who will be the first Woman of the Year to be honoured on Opening Night," the theatre group's co-producer, Molly Chiang, said. "13 Going on 30 was my go-to movie growing up, so I can't wait to meet her."



As part of the honour, the Alias star will take part in a parade through Harvard Square followed by a roast on 5 February. The group, which lauds itself as the oldest continuing theatre troupe in the world, will also put on its first performance of the year.



Hasty Pudding first established the award in 1951 to acknowledge those who have made "lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment". Past honorees for the award include Katharine Hepburn, Meryl Streep, and Cher.