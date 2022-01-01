Gal Gadot would give birth 'every week' if she could

Gal Gadot loves giving birth so much she would do it "every week" if she could.



The Wonder Woman actress and her husband Jaron Varsano are parents to three daughters - Alma, 10, Maya, four, and Daniella, who was born in June 2021.



Reflecting on her experiences, Gal revealed that she enjoyed the process of welcoming her children each time.



"I love giving birth. I would do it once a week if I could. It's so magical. And I always take epidurals to be fair, so it's not so painful. Just the moment you feel like you're creating life, it's incredible," she said in an interview with InStyle. "But the pregnancies are hard for me - I feel sick and have migraines. I'm not in my element."



Gal went on to note that being a mother to three daughters is "no joke", but she is extremely grateful for the support of businessman Jaron.



"We've grown together. I know he's not with me because I'm a 'movie star'. He's with me because he loves me," the 36-year-old gushed. "The connection was there from the beginning before everything, so it always felt very real and very good. I'm super grateful that I got to meet him when I was 20. I was a baby."