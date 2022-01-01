Josh Duhamel engaged

Josh Duhamel is engaged to longtime girlfriend Audra Mari.

The actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of himself and Audra standing on a beach with a beautiful sunset in the background.

Josh can be seen holding a note that reads, "Audra Diane Mari, will you marry me?"

In the accompanying caption, the star also indicated he surprised Audra by organising for the proposal message to be placed inside of a bottle.

"It's on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramari," he wrote.

In her own post, Audra added: "My heart is so happy...I love you @joshduhamel."

And the happy news soon attracted congratulatory comments from Josh and Audra's friends, including the actor's ex-wife, Fergie.

"Congrats!!!" the former Black Eyed Peas star posted.

Josh and model Audra, 28, started dating in late 2019.

The 49-year-old and Fergie, who share eight-year-old son Axl, finalised their divorce in June 2019.