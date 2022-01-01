Gabrielle Union reveals 'Bring It On' trailer scenes were shot after the movie ended

Gabrielle Union has revealed that certain scenes in the trailer for 'Bring It On' were filmed after shooting had wrapped.

The 49-year-old star - who played rival head cheerleader Isis in the cult 2000 film - took to TikTok to explain that test audiences for the movie "wanted more" of her character's team The Clovers so "extra snippets" were shot especially for the teaser.

Alongside the clips, she said: "Story time. So, We shot these snippets that you see here after the movie wrapped. Because once test audiences saw the movie, they wanted more of the Clovers. So, we shot these only for the trailer, not for the movie, to make people think we were in the movie more than we were. The end."

Gabrielle's behind-the-scenes revelation comes after she previously claimed that while she was given "full range" to do as she pleased with the character, she admitted to "muzzling" Isis' "rage" in the end.

She explained: "I was given full range to do whatever I wanted with Isis in 'Bring It On', and I chose respectability and to be classy and take the high road, because I felt like that would make her be appropriate - the right kind of black girl. Black girls aren’t allowed to be angry.

"Certainly not demonstratively angry, and I muzzled her.

"I would have allowed her her full humanity, and part of being a full human is the ability to express rage when harmed.

"When you don’t really allow yourself your full range of emotion and you muzzle your own emotions, it allows people to think, ‘Maybe what I did wasn’t that bad.’ I would have given her all the anger."