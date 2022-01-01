The Power of the Dog and West Side Story win big at 2022 Golden Globes

- NEWS
The Power of the Dog and West Side Story were the big winners at the 2022 Golden Globes on Sunday night.
Jane Campion's Western, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, and Steven Spielberg's adaptation of the classic stage musical took home three prizes at the subdued event, which had no red carpet, live audience or telecast.
The Power of the Dog won Best Motion Picture - Drama, Best Director for Campion and Best Supporting Actor for Kodi Smit-McPhee. Meanwhile, West Side Story won Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, Best Actress - Musical or Comedy for Rachel Zegler, the new Maria, and Best Supporting Actress for Ariana DeBose, who plays Anita.
The remaining acting prizes were won by Will Smith for King Richard, Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos, and Andrew Garfield for tick, tick... BOOM!
Over in the television categories, Succession was the best winner with three, followed by Hacks with two. Succession was named Best Television Series - Drama while Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook won acting awards.
Mj Rodriguez won Best Actress in a Television Series - Drama for Pose, while Jason Sudeikis won the comedy actor equivalent for Ted Lasso for the second consecutive year.
In the limited series categories, Michael Keaton won for Dopesick and Kate Winslet struck gold with Mare of Easttown.
The full list of winners is as follows:
Best Motion Picture - Drama: The Power of the Dog
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: West Side Story
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama: Will Smith - King Richard
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama: Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick… Boom!
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Rachel Zegler - West Side Story
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture: Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture: Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
Best Director: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Best Screenplay: Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Best Original Score: Hans Zimmer, Dune
Best Original Song: Billie Eilish, No Time to Die
Best Animated Feature: Encanto
Best Picture, Foreign Language: Drive My Car
Best Television Series - Drama: Succession
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy: Hacks
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television: The Underground Railroad
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama: Jeremy Strong - Succession
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama: Mj Rodriguez - Pose
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy: Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy: Jean Smart - Hacks
Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for TV: Michael Keaton - Dopesick
Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for TV: Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown
Best Supporting Actor, Television: Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
Best Supporting Actress, Television: Sarah Snook, Succession.