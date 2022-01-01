Bob Saget dead at 65

Bob Saget has died at the age of 65.

The beloved actor, who was best known for playing Danny Tanner in Full House and narrating How I Met Your Mother, was found unresponsive in his Orlando hotel room on Sunday.

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room," the Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted. "The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."

Saget's family confirmed his passing in a statement via Us Weekly, which reads, "We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter."

The evening before he died, the comedian performed stand-up at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida. After the show, he reflected on being back on stage via Instagram.

"Okay, I loved tonight's show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville," he wrote. "Really nice audience. Lots of positivity. Happened last night in Orlando last night at the Hard Rock Live too. Very appreciative and fun audiences."

"I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight," Saget shared. "I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it. A'ight, see you in two weeks Jan. 28 & 29... Goin' everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going cause I'm addicted to this s**t."

The Orange County Medical Examiner has not released a cause of death. Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters - Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer - whom he shared with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer.