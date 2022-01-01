Frankie Muniz clears up speculation around memory loss

Frankie Muniz has clarified rumours suggesting he suffers from memory loss.

The Malcolm in the Middle star said during his stint on Dancing with the Stars in 2017 that he has a bad memory and believed it was because he'd had nine concussions and "a fair amount of mini-strokes".

However, during a recent appearance on the Wild Ride! with Steve-O podcast, the 36-year-old actor revealed he had actually been suffering from migraines with auras.

"This is the first time that I've actually ever gotten to clarify (the rumour). If you search my name, all it talks about is how like I have no memory or I'm dying of strokes and all this kind of stuff," he said. "You search my name (and) it's basically, 'Frankie is dying.'

"I've thought about it a lot like over my years of like, you know, why do I have a bad memory? You know what I mean? The only logical thing I can say is, yeah, I've had nine concussions. I don't want to blame the concussions or blame anything else."

Muniz stated that his busy schedule as a child actor may play into his weak memory. He said that he "did so f**king much" during that time that "of course" he can't remember every detail of his time on the sitcom, which ran from 2000 to 2006.