Mj Rodriguez becomes first transgender woman to win Golden Globe

Mj Rodriguez has made history by becoming the first transgender actress to win a Golden Globe.

The 31-year-old star won the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama for Pose on Sunday and celebrated her groundbreaking win via social media.

"OMG OMGGG!!!! @goldenglobes Wow! You talking about sickening birthday present! Thank you! This is the door that is going to Open the door for many more young talented individuals. They will see that it is more than possible," the actress wrote on Instagram.

"They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark New Jersey who had a dream, to change the minds others would WITH LOVE. LOVE WINS. To my young LGBTQAI babies WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach the stars!!!!! @goldenglobes. To the nominees we are Queens. I'm so happy to share space with you! Each and every last one of you women are phenomenal."

Ahead of the night's event, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced that there would be no red carpet or telecast as they gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday. Instead, it would shift its focus to the organisation's philanthropic efforts after receiving backlash for the association's lack of diversity.

Awards were handed out throughout the evening and shared via social media, with The Power of the Dog and West Side Story taking home the most wins in the movie categories.