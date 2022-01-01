Jamie Lee Curtis only star to appear at 2022 Golden Globes

Jamie Lee Curtis was the only star to appear at the 2022 Golden Globes on Sunday night.



Officials from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which puts on the annual awards show, decided to forgo a red carpet and live stream of the event this year.



The decision came after backlash from celebrities, who reportedly denied to present at the show, due to the organisation's lack of diversity.



Instead, the ceremony focused on the HFPA's philanthropic efforts, with only Curtis making an appearance during the prizegiving. Via a video link, the actress lauded executives' million-dollar fundraising efforts.



"I am proud to be associated with them in this venture," the 63-year-old said in a video posted to Twitter. "They do so at a very low key, off the record, evening of giving. I've been the lucky host of that evening a couple of times. And so, I just wanted to honour and stand with them in this continued advocacy of great need and great support that the HFPA continue to serve and offer with their generosity."



Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog and Steven Spielberg's adaptation of the classic stage musical West Side Story were the big winners on the night, each taking home three prizes.