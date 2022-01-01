Josh Radnor remembers Bob Saget's support on set of How I Met Your Mother

Josh Radnor has honoured his late co-star, Bob Saget, with an emotional tribute.

Saget, who passed away suddenly at age 65 on Sunday, played the narrator and older version of Radnor's character in the long-running sitcom. In a series of tweets, the 47-year-old recalled the comedian's generosity.

"Bob Saget was the older wiser 'me' for nine years on How I Met Your Mother. He was the kindest, loveliest, funniest, most supportive man. The easiest person to be around. A mensch (good person) among mensches," he began. "I had so much imposter syndrome when HIMYM started, thought I'd be found out, kicked off set & sent home. When I'd run into Bob on the Fox lot in those early days he'd gush over my performance & tell me how he was studying me to make sure his vocal performance felt right.

"This man that I'd delighted in seeing on TV for years cheering me on, letting me know I had a right to be there and playing that character," the actor continued. "I can't overstate how meaningful his words were. (He also, true to form, told me jokes that I cannot tell here or in polite company."

Radnor added that he and the Full House actor had "a very special bond" from their first day taping. He shared that the two supported each other's work throughout the years and continued to get dinner together once a year, where they "talked a lot about how to live a meaningful life amidst all of the chaos".

Radnor signed off by acknowledging how the stand-up loved his family, and "proved you could be funny and successful and kind".

"There are people who leave the earth and you're haunted by all the things you didn't tell them, all the love that was unexpressed," he concluded. "Luckily that wasn't the case with Bob. We adored each other and we told each other. I'm endlessly grateful that (How I Met Your Mother) brought Bob Saget into my life. I'll hear his voice in my head for the rest of my days."