Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge celebrates 40th birthday

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge celebrated her 40th birthday on Sunday by sharing a trio of stunning images from a recent photoshoot.



The British royal marked the milestone occasion by releasing portraits from a collaboration with photographer Paolo Roversi that featured nods to Queen Elizabeth II and the late Princess Diana.



In one image, Catherine is seen posing in a red one-shoulder gown from Alexander McQueen, as well as showing off a pair of diamond earrings from the 95-year-old monarch's collection.



A second black-and-white portrait depicts her sitting with her head turned to reveal diamond and pearl earrings. The set belonged to her late mother-in-law, as did her sapphire engagement and diamond engagement ring.



Another black-and-white photo shows the mother-of-three smiling at the camera, while also offering up a close-up of her ruffled white gown.



Ahead of her birthday, Catherine confirmed she would be celebrating at home with her family amid the current surge in Covid-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.