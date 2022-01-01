Zendaya posts warning to fans ahead of Euphoria season premiere

Zendaya issued a trigger warning prior to the season two premiere of Euphoria on Sunday.



The Spider-Man: No Way Home star, who plays Rue on the HBO series, penned a message to fans via Instagram ahead of the latest episode.



"A reminder for tonight: I know I've said this before, but I do want to reiterate to everyone that Euphoria is for mature audiences," the 25-year-old actress wrote with a blurry, black-and-white photo of her holding a bicycle.



"This season, maybe even more so than the last, is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch," she continued.



The show regularly handles sensitive topics, including mental health issues and drug use.



The Dune star ended by urging fans to only watch "if you feel comfortable", and insisted she would "still feel loved" and feel fans' support without them viewing if they are not able to.