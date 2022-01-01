Jeremy Piven 'healing up' after breaking eight ribs

Jeremy Piven has been laying low and "healing up" after breaking eight of his ribs.



The Entourage actor revealed on Instagram on Sunday that he's been keeping a low profile recently because he's recovering from the rib injury.



"I've been a bit silent for the last month as I've been healing up... Breaking 8 ribs is no joke my friends. But it's nothing compared to the struggle of most. Grateful for my renewed respect I have for health and wellness, can't take it for granted for a moment," he wrote in the caption.



The 56-year-old didn't divulge how he sustained the injury, however, he hinted that he will share details on his How U Livin J. Piven podcast.



"I will dive right back in and do a podcast to let you guys know what's been going on. Who would your top choices be for a guest ? @howulivinjpivenpodcast," the star added.



Piven hinted he had been recovering from the injury "up in the mountains" in an Instagram post last week.



"Been healing up in the mountains," he wrote. "So many lessons this past year that I'm grateful for. Have a lot to say on all this yet better for the podcast. Wishing u all health and whatever u wish for yourselves (sic)."