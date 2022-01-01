Lily James was 'really hopeful' for Pamela Anderson's involvement with Pam & Tommy

Lily James really hoped Pamela Anderson would be involved in her upcoming miniseries Pam & Tommy.



The show depicts the marriage between the Baywatch actress and the Motley Crue drummer, as well as the release of their infamous sex tape in the '90s, with James portraying Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Lee.



Anderson was not involved with the production and James admitted to Porter magazine that she wished that wasn't the case.



"I was really hopeful that she would be involved. I wish it had been different," she sighed. "My sole intention was to take care of the story and to play Pamela authentically."



The Cinderella star revealed she reached out to Anderson herself and "was very hopeful that we would be in touch right up until we started filming".



Being unable to draw from personal interactions with the actress, the 32-year-old threw herself into research to prepare for the role.



"I just had no idea if I could do it," she confessed. "I've never worked so hard. I read the books (Anderson) has written, I read her poetry, I can parrot along to all her interviews."



While a friend of Anderson's claimed she thinks the biographical series is a "cheap knock-off", the star herself has never publicly spoken about it.



However, musician Courtney Love slammed the project on social media last year. In a since-deleted Facebook post, she called it a "piece of s**t" and wrote that her "heart goes out to Pammy". She concluded her post by writing, "And shame on lily James whoever the f**k she is."



The show begins streaming on Hulu and Disney+ from 2 February.