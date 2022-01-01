Kendall Jenner addresses 'inappropriate' dress she wore to friend's wedding

Kendall Jenner has addressed the "inappropriate" dress she chose to wear to a friend's wedding.

The model served as a bridesmaid at Lauren Perez's nuptials in Miami last November, and sported a seafoam green dress from Bec + Bridge for the ceremony.

However, Kendall changed into a black number with revealing cutouts from MÔNOT for the reception, with the racy look garnering a mixed reaction from followers after Lauren shared several photos from her big day on social media.

Responding to critics who claimed the dress wasn't suitable for the occasion, Kendall, 26, wrote, "@laurenperez obvi (obviously) asked for your approval in advance too. We love a beach wedding."

In addition, Lauren insisted she was totally fine with Kendall's outfit.

"SHE LOOKED STUNNING AND I LOVED IT!" she added.

After social media influencer Lauren first uploaded snaps from her big day, Kendall's outfit attracted a lot of attention.

"Not an appropriate dress for a wedding, Kendall," one person wrote, while another added: "Inappropriate outfit for a wedding. I'm embarrassed for you."

While one fan praised her confidence, and added jokingly: "I would look like a can of biscuits in that (laugh emoji). 2022 motivation!!!"