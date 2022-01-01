Betty White suffered stroke six days before her death

Betty White suffered a stroke six days before her death, according to her official death certificate.



The document, obtained by TMZ, lists the late actress' cause of death as a cerebrovascular accident, otherwise known as a stroke. Strokes are caused by blood clots or broken blood vessels in the brain.



On the certificate, it notes that the incident occurred six days before The Golden Girls star's passing on 31 December.



White died weeks before her 100th birthday on 17 January. Jeff Witjas, her agent and close friend, told Variety that the beloved actress had been taking precautions due to the Covid-19 pandemic and had not been ill.



"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever. I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again," he said in a statement.



Ludden passed away in 1981.