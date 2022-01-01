Seth Meyers returns to talk show after Covid-19 diagnosis

Seth Meyers has returned to his Late Night talk show following his Covid-19 diagnosis.



The 48-year-old comedian presented the nightly program remotely from an office space on Monday, less than a week after announcing his diagnosis via Twitter.



"Well, here we are again, doing a show from outside of the studio due to the world being, as Winston Churchill once called it, a giant s**t-eating clusterf**k," the Saturday Night Live alum joked in his segment A Closer Look.



Meyers provided an update on his symptoms, saying that his case continued to be mild due to his vaccination status.



"Speaking of groaning from home, I was thankfully symptom-free but we did have to self-isolate with our family all last week," he continued. "I do attribute my lack of symptoms to the fact that I was vaccinated and boosted."



Meyers is no stranger to presenting his show remotely, having spent a large portion of the pandemic hosting it from his attic or his parents-in-law's house.



Late-night television has been heavily impacted by the recent outbreak of the Omicron variant. Aside from Meyers, James Corden also tested positive for the virus last week and indicated that his show tapings will be pushed back until further notice.