Courteney Cox's daughter Coco hasn't seen Scream

Courteney Cox's daughter Coco doesn't like to watch her parents' films.



The Friends actress, who shares the 17-year-old with ex-husband David Arquette, explained in an interview with Extra that Coco has only seen "part" of 1996 slasher film Scream even though it stars both her mum and dad.



"She doesn't like to watch anything we do," the 57-year-old said, before noting that she plans to view the rebooted Scream with Coco. "I'm gonna make her watch this one with her eyes open... I didn't watch most of this film. I hear it's really good."



In addition, Courteney revealed that Coco, who is completing her last year of high school, intends to work in the entertainment industry.



"Although she is tortured by me saying, 'Can we do something for Instagram?' or 'Can I film this?' She doesn't like it at all," she continued. "She gets really mad, and I have to negotiate. I use her for Instagram, and she knows it, and she really rebels."



Courteney added that despite the rebellion, Coco needs to "get used to some eyes on her" since she is "going to be in the business".



Scream 5, which includes appearances from Courteney, David, and other original castmembers such as Neve Campbell, is set to hit cinemas in the U.S. on 14 January.