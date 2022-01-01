Ava Phillippe opens up about sexuality

Ava Phillippe has opened up about her sexuality in a candid social media post.

During a recent Q&A on her Instagram Stories, the 22-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe answered a series of questions from her 996,000 followers. One fan wrote in to ask whether she prefers "boys or girls" in relationships.

"I'm attracted to... people! (Gender is whatever)," she responded, sharing the message over a selfie where she sports bold blue eye shadow.

In 2019, Phillippe went Instagram official with her college boyfriend, Owen Mahoney. The two met while students at the University of California, Berkeley. Mahoney joined her family on a vacation last summer, which Witherspoon posted about on social media.

The Legally Blonde star recently spoke about her daughter with InStyle and how she had grown up in the spotlight. The 45-year-old actress explained that she has connected her kids to friends who grew up in Hollywood to help them navigate the experience.

"It's an odd situation because I didn't grow up famous. So (Ava is) living an experience that I did not have, and so are my sons," she shared. "Ava is so down-to-earth. She wants to do great things in the world. She's studying and learning and trying to find herself. It's a big thing in life to try different things and figure out what is really your path."