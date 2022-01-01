Penelope Cruz wants to star in a musical with husband Javier Bardem

Penelope Cruz wants to star in a musical with her husband Javier Bardem.

The 47-year-old actress - who has been married to her fellow Oscar winner for over a decade and has Leo, 10, and Luna, eight, with him - revealed that she would "love" to do a musical after his star turn as Desi Arnaz in the Lucille Ball biopic 'Being the Ricardos' alongside Nicole Kidman.

She said: "I would love to do a musical [with him]. I saw him singing in 'Being the Ricardos' and he did an incredible job! He was feeling the same way I was feeling when I did ' Nine the Musical', when I had no idea that I could sing but then Rob Marshall convinced me after doing a couple of tests that I could. And then because I danced for 18 years, ballet, and I'm a big fan of the dance world and music, it's such a powerful art for me, even more than cinema, so for me the genre of musicals is a dream! I've only done one, so I hope I can repeat it someday."

The '355' star was then pointed out that a musical is something she is yet to do with her husband but thinks it is a project they just "have to" take on.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "The first thing that comes to mind is a musical. We have to do a musical together, and everyone had such an enthusiastic reaction when I said that. Everyone, every fan of [director] Pedro Almodóvar wants to see a musical."

Penelope claimed that there is a lot of music "hanging around" as of late and admitted that while production is such a lengthy process, it would be "great" to do something her children could see.

She added: "There's a lot of music hanging around lately. And as you know, preparing for those things take such a long time. So it would be great to be able to do movies that maybe the kids would be able to see."