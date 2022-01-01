Jimmy Kimmel breaks down in tears while remembering 'sweetest man' Bob Saget

Jimmy Kimmel broke down in tears while remembering his late friend Bob Saget on Monday night.

The Full House actor and stand-up comedian died suddenly at the age of 65 on Sunday. His cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Appearing emotional, Kimmel dedicated his opening monologue for the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! to his pal, describing him as the "sweetest man".

"Bob was the sweetest. He was the sweetest man. I have so many wonderfully kind and supportive texts and emails and calls from Bob. He always had a compliment. He'd write sometimes just to tell me he loved me and I know he did that for many people... He had something funny to say about everything and nothing bad to say about anyone. Never," he shared, while getting choked up. "He was so funny, and I'm not talking about Full House or America's Funniest Home Videos or stand-up comedy or movies, I mean funny for real."

Kimmel joked he had attempted to film the monologue "14 times" as he was so devastated, before revealing that Saget had been very supportive when his son Billy was undergoing treatment for a rare heart defect in 2017.

"He was very kind to everyone and he had no problem telling you that he loved you and what you meant to him," the TV host continued, adding that Saget had been on the board of the Scleroderma Research Foundation after his sister Gay died from the disease.

To conclude, Kimmel shared an email exchange with Saget in which they spoke about their children.

"One night soon let's go out and have some meat and some good damn drinks and talk about how lucky we are that we have them," the message read.

Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo as well as his three daughters from his marriage to ex-wife Sherri Kramer.