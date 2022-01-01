Milo Ventimiglia receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Milo Ventimiglia has received a star on the Walk of Fame next to his co-star Mandy Moore's.

The 44-year-old actor attended the unveiling ceremony, which took place next to his This Is Us co-star's spot on the famous walk, on Monday.

"I am the sum of many people who have been an important and impactful part of my life through the years," the Heroes star said at the event. "This star represents a large group of people - it may say Milo Ventimiglia but it is actually made up of 26 years worth of names both in front of and behind the camera professionally and personally."

Moore, who plays Ventimiglia's wife in the drama, celebrated the honour on Instagram.

"The heartiest of congrats to my tv hubby and partner-in-crime, @miloanthonyventimiglia, on his STAR on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," the 37-year-old actress wrote, noting that she couldn't attend the ceremony as she was filming the last season of the series.

"Congrats on this recognition and thank (you) for being a wonderful patriarch and carrying us these last 6 years. Also the fact that our stars are right next to one another?? Come on!!" the A Walk to Remember star concluded.

After the honour, the actor told People that receiving his star is a dream come true.

"I remember coming up to Hollywood as a kid to pick up lights for my theatre productions when I was in high school, and I would drive and I would see the stars," Ventimiglia recalled. "You dream that one day your name is going to be on that but then you kind of forget about it, and now you stand over your name written on a sidewalk."