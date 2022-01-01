Julianna Margulies tests positive for Covid-19

Julianna Margulies casually revealed that she has Covid-19 as she reviewed the movie Tick, Tick... Boom! on social media.

The 55-year-old actress posted a review of Lin-Manuel Miranda's movie musical on Instagram and praised Andrew Garfield's performance.

"Just finished watching the heartbreakingly talented Andrew Garfield, directed by the genius Lin-Manuel Miranda. What a stunning film! Jonathan Larson's story is just remarkable," the ER star raved.

"This film and his life make you realize how precious time is and not to waste a minute of it," The Good Wife star added before revealing her diagnosis.

"I also have Covid. I'm fine because I am vaccinated so it just feels like the flu. How lucky we are to have the science that made these vaccinations," she continued, encouraging fans to get vaccinated against the disease. "Please get vaccinated if you are not. And thank you to the whole cast and crew of #ticktickboom."