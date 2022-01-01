Ben Affleck was 'naive' about physical transformation required for Armageddon

Ben Affleck has recalled how he undertook a gruelling physical transformation to appear "sexy" in the 1998 film Armageddon.

During an interview with Matt Damon for Entertainment Weekly, the 49-year-old shared that he was "a little naive" about the opinions people would have on his appearance at the time.

"(Director Michael Bay and producer Jerry Bruckheimer) made me fix my teeth and work out and be sexy. Be sexy, how do I do that?" the Last Duel star recalled. "'Go to the gym!' Running in the gym and putting oil on my body and stuff, and it just turned out to be a long-form version of one of those male topless calendars, in a garage, carrying a tire, kind of greased up."

Affleck added that Bay envisioned his role as a lunar oil driller to involve "a glistening male torso".

"He was like, 'That's going to go in the trailer and sell tickets!' And you know, what can you say? We could have made, I think, 400 Chasing Amys for what we made Armageddon for," the actor joked, referring to his 1997 romantic comedy-drama.

The Good Will Hunting star added that the film is the "one movie of mine that my kids have watched," revealing that they "relentlessly mock it and me".