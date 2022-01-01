Kristen Stewart was 'starstruck' during meeting with Neve Campbell

Kristen Stewart became starstruck during a recent encounter with Neve Campbell.

In an interview with W Magazine, the 31-year-old was asked if she has ever been starstruck, and accordingly, she recalled how she became nervous when she ran into the Scream star.

"I saw Neve Campbell in a restaurant the other day, and I looked over my shoulder and did this thing that I hate when people do (it) to me, where they look and then snap back and pretend they didn't see or something," the Spencer actress explained.

Though she said she would rather people "come say hi" when it happens to her, Stewart declined when a friend encouraged her to go over.

"I was like, 'No way.' And then, (Neve) invited us to sit down and chat for a minute," she continued. "I was like, 'Man, I need to go see (the new) Scream.' I love that series so much."

Stewart added that it's "funny whose star strikes you," noting that it's "never who you expect" but there are some people that simply get in her head.

Scream opens in cinemas on Friday.