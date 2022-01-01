Penélope Cruz would 'love' to make a musical with husband Javier Bardem

Penélope Cruz has set her sights on making a musical with her husband Javier Bardem.



During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 47-year-old actress shared that she was inspired by the actor's singing in Being the Ricardos.



"I saw my husband singing in (Being) the Ricardos and he did an incredible job! He was feeling the same way I was feeling when I did (2009 film) Nine, when I had no idea that I could sing but then Rob Marshall convinced me after doing a couple of tests that I could," the Oscar winner recalled.



Cruz gushed over her love for dancing and music, sharing that she did ballet for 18 years and it remains a "powerful art" for her.



"Even more than cinema," she continued. "So, for me, the genre of musicals is a dream! I've only done one, so I hope I can repeat it someday."



Asked whether she and Bardem will work together again, Cruz reiterated that a musical is something they "have to do" together in the future.



"We have to do a musical together, and everyone had such an enthusiastic reaction when I said that," she concluded. "Everyone, every fan of Pedro Almodóvar wants to see a musical."