Kendall Jenner obtains restraining order against trespasser

Kendall Jenner has been granted a temporary restraining order against a man who allegedly tried to get onto her property.

Arnold Babcock, 31, was allegedly stopped inside the model's gated community in California by security guards recently. He reportedly told security that he was looking for the reality TV star.

Babcock, who has allegedly been caught looking for Jenner in the area before, was detained by the guards until police officers arrived and arrested him for trespassing. However, he was later released without being charged.

According to TMZ, Kendall responded by filing a request for a temporary restraining order against Babcock on Tuesday. A judge granted the request, meaning Babcock must stay away from Jenner until his court hearing on 1 February.

The 26-year-old and members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have a long history of taking legal action against various stalkers and trespassers.

Jenner reportedly increased her security detail last year after a string of incidents with obsessed fans. She currently has five-year restraining orders against Shaquan King, who tried to take a naked swim in her pool, and Malik Bowker, who sent her death threats.

She was granted a third protection order last year, this time against Isaias Noe Flores, who allegedly sent her gifts, professed his love for her, and showed up at her home several times.