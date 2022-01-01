Bradley Cooper 'couldn't deliver' on one of his daughter's Christmas gifts

Bradley Cooper's daughter was a little underwhelmed by one of her Christmas presents.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, the A Star Is Born actor revealed that his four-year-old, whom he shares with ex-partner Irina Shayk, requested a toy inspired by the proton pack used in the Ghostbusters films from Santa Claus last year.

However, Bradley admitted that Lea wasn't exactly impressed with the gift.

"For those of you that have kids, they really push that Ghostbusters laser on every commercial in between cartoons, so she wanted that, so she had to get that. She got that," he said, adding that Lea wasn't confused by the lack of a real laser and asked her father, "Where's the laser, though?"

"It's just a little plastic thing, but you do capture the ghost," Bradley explained, before humorously taking aim at the toy company executives. "I have some notes on the laser! She wanted the real laser."

"Thought you were a big star, Dad," host Stephen jokingly replied, before the 47-year-old agreed that he "couldn't deliver" on the futuristic gift.