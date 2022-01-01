A TV executive has confirmed the 2022 Academy Awards will have a host.

At the Television Critics Association virtual winter press tour on Tuesday, Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, revealed that a presenter will helm the upcoming prizegiving.

"You heard it here first," he stated.

However, Erwich didn't share any further details. Officials from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have not yet commented on the news.

The Oscars haven't had a host since Jimmy Kimmel served as emcee back in 2018.

Kevin Hart was meant to host the 2019 Academy Awards but withdrew in the backlash against him over homophobic tweets he had posted between 2010 and 2011.

The 2022 Oscars are set to be held on 27 March.