Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet split after 16 years together

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have announced their separation.

The former couple announced the news via a joint statement posted to social media, saying the decision was influenced by "seismic shifts".

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," reads the message on the Aquaman star's Instagram page.

"And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it's newsworthy," he continued. "But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty."

The Game of Thrones star added, "Love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived." He claimed the couple wishes to "free each other" in order to "be who we are learning to become".

"Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children. Teaching our Children What's possible ~ Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail," he concluded.

Momoa and The Cosby Show star began dating in 2005 and married in 2017. The actors share two children - Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13. Bonet is also the mother of actress Zoe Kravitz, who she shares with her ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.