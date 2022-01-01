Netflix's Red Notice set to get two sequels

Netflix producers are reportedly planning to shoot two Red Notice sequels back-to-back.

The action-adventure blockbuster, which starred Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, was released on the streaming service back in November. While it received mixed reviews from critics, it was the service's most-watched film in its debut weekend as well as the most-watched film within 28 days of release.

And now, it seems Netflix officials want more instalments of the global heist adventure. According to Deadline, executives are in the early stages of developing a back-to-back shoot of two sequels.

Johnson, Reynolds, and Gadot are expected to return, as well as writer and director Rawson Marshall Thurber, who has reportedly started writing his script already.

The publication reports that Netflix bosses are planning to bring back the A-list trio and add new characters to the line-up to create a heist ensemble inspired by the star-studded Ocean's Eleven franchise.

They hope production will begin in early 2023, but this will depend on aligning the schedules of all three stars, who each have plenty of upcoming projects in the pipeline.

Johnson will once again produce the films with Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia via their Seven Bucks Productions banner alongside Thurber's Bad Vision Productions and Beau Flynn's Flynn Picture Company.

Red Notice was originally due to be released theatrically by Universal, but studio officials reportedly got cold feet over the $200 million (£145 million) price tag so Netflix execs stepped in. It is currently the most expensive movie Netflix has ever made but this might be exceeded by the Russo brothers' upcoming thriller The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.