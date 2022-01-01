Naya Rivera remembered by ex-husband Ryan Dorsey on 35th birthday

Ryan Dorsey has penned a tribute to his late ex-wife, Naya Rivera, on what would have been her 35th birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actor detailed his grief in an emotional post.

"Made the visit today to see you, to spend some time. Up the hill I went, memories flashing through my mind as I drive," the Justified star wrote alongside photos of the pair's six-year-old son Josey. "The end is inevitable for all of our lives, passing other people doing the same, I see some wiping tears out of their eyes."

He continued, "Approaching where you rest, bouquet of daisies and baby breath (sic). Trying to hold it together, feeling all I feel, eyes getting wet still can't believe it's real... Step by step walking by each marker it's all so surreal, Getting closer gritting my teeth trying to keep it together... I look up in the sky and notice the weather... I suppose trying to distract my mind but reality comes back quick nobody knows...why."

The 38-year-old added that he was "able to finally look at a couple of videos today".

"I guess you can say I'm doing better...but better is just a better word for forever sad, this s**t is unbelievable forever," he concluded.

The Glee star tragically drowned at Lake Piru in California in July 2020. Her son, who was four years old at the time, was found floating in a boat alone - triggering a search by police officers. Rivera's death was confirmed five days later.

Fellow Glee stars also paid tribute to the actress, who played Santana Lopez on the comedy-drama series.

Heather Morris, who portrayed her love interest on the show, shared a photo of the two via her Instagram Stories.

"Happy birthday Nay," she wrote. "Thought about keeping this private and only for me, but it's one of the only personal photos I have of us. I miss you so much angel."