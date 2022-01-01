Jamie Lynn Spears recalls mental health struggles during teen pregnancy

Jamie Lynn Spears felt she was "suffocating" amid the media attention on her when she became pregnant as a teenager.

The 30-year-old sat down with Good Morning America to discuss her upcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said, on Wednesday. The book delves into how Jamie Lynn became pregnant at 16 while starring on the popular kids' series Zoey 101, and during the peak of her sister Britney Spears's paparazzi attention.

"The entire Spears team was already caught up in my sister's PR difficulties and everyone around me just wanted to make the issue disappear," she writes in the book.

During the interview, the Sweet Magnolias star shared that she was sent to a cabin in the woods to avoid media attention surrounding her pregnancy.

"It felt like you're almost suffocating," she recalled of the experience. "It was just like, I felt like, what was I going to do? I was a kid and maybe this is in my best interests and maybe this is what I'm supposed to do because, of course, I don't want to be hounded by the paparazzi or tabloids or allow them to control my narrative."

Jamie Lynn was not allowed to have a cellphone or contact with the outside world while in the remote location, which made her feel that she was "being really alienated".

The actress welcomed her first child, Maddie, in 2008 with ex-partner Casey Aldridge. She welcomed a second daughter, Ivey, with her husband Jamie Watson in 2018.