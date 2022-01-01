Anna Marie Tendler found aftermath of John Mulaney divorce 'totally shocking'

Anna Marie Tendler has admitted "everything that has transpired" since her split from John Mulaney has been "totally shocking".

The 36-year-old artist and the Saturday Night Live alum, who married in 2014, announced their separation in May 2021, the same month it was reported Mulaney was dating actress Olivia Munn. Tendler and Mulaney were open about the fact they didn't want kids, however, the comedian has since become a father to baby son Malcolm, whom he shares with Munn.

Reflecting on the divorce in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Tendler said, "Everything that has transpired has been totally shocking and I think surreal. In a way, I feel like, well, it can only go up from here, because I reached the depth of where I could go."

Discussing her position on being child-free, the photographer explained that she "always held partnership above having kids" but has now decided to freeze her eggs.

"There were things I never even thought about before because that was just a closed door. So now that it feels like not as much of a closed door, it's something that I ruminate on a lot," Tendler shared. "I feel lucky that I get to be standing on the precipice of all of these new things, that I get to possibly experience, and who knows how they will go? And there is certainly something exciting about that."

Tendler and Mulaney finalised their divorce earlier this month. He welcomed his child with Munn in November.