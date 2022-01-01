NEWS Ricky Gervais: 'People are just sick of celebrities' Newsdesk Share with :





Ahead of the release of the third season of After Life on Netflix, Ricky Gervais joined the Magic Radio Breakfast team to chat about what viewers can expect from the new series, how he relates to his character Tony in the show and all things Golden Globes.



With the Golden Globe Awards happening last weekend the comedian who was chatting to Magic Radio Breakfast presenter Harriet Scott, discussed his time presenting the awards and how he felt the public’s opinion on ‘celebrities’ has changed over that time.



“Over a ten-year period, I did five, and it was great, and I enjoyed them more and more each time. In fact, the first time I did it people were like ‘why is he being nasty to all these lovely important people’, but by the fifth time they were like ‘go on then give it to them’. People are just sick of celebrities' virtue signalling and telling them what to do. It's so funny over the last few years I've seen it, I've seen the change, where you know ordinary people are getting sick of multi-millionaires telling them to recycle when everyone knew they were flying around in private jets and limos. I think that was the peak of it you know.”



He also went on to admit that he did get a little nervous when presenting them. “I never get nervous when I am doing my own stuff because you work it out and you do warmups, and you know it is good and they have come to see you. The Golden Globes are probably different. I probably do get a bit nervous as you only get one shot at it. I have never done those jokes before ... There are 200 million people watching around the world and you can't take it back. It is live so that is a bit nerve-wracking, but I only care about doing a good job. I don’t care if people love it or hate it, if they’re disgusted or outraged, I don’t care as long as I tell the joke well. So that’s all that matters to me.”



Whilst chatting about the new series of After Life, which he writes, directs and stars in Ricky revealed that the biggest perk of the job was choosing the songs for each episode and that he felt season three was the best score he has done yet. “I’ve always started each season with a really happy song for After Life, … this one starts with 10cc The Things We Do For Love so it always starts with an uplifting song and then it gets a little bit darker.” he said.



Ricky when asked if there is an element of himself in his character Tony

“Oh so much, that’s where it came from. That was the very initial idea when I first came up with it four years ago. I thought everyone is so worried about what they say these days. You know they can get cancelled, or they can get trolled on Twitter, hounded or lose their jobs and I just think why is everyone not able to just say what they think, it is just an opinion, and I thought because they are worried about being popular but what if you didn’t care. What if you didn’t care about tomorrow? And that’s where the idea came from.”



Ricky when asked if the relationship in the show is based on him and his wife

“I wanted it to be real and that would be my greatest fear. When I first had the idea, I wanted this guy to be a misanthrope, you know grieving and angry, we could watch him punish the world. The big question was if you lose everything, is life still worth living? And I would think what is losing everything? And for me, yeah it would be losing your soulmate, losing your life partner so it was based on that obviously... The relationship is real, that’s what you want it to be, and I think what is nice about it, it is where the title comes from really because all those memories are still around, so it is like he is in the afterlife with her.”



Ricky on receiving awards

“All awards are nonsense really. It is nice to be involved and you know I have been part of them all my life. It is always lovely to get nominated and awarded but if you take it too seriously you are on a slippery slope. If you really think you are anything special when you win an award, you have just won an award, that’s all, out of a few people and you won the award, so what? Same as these honour lists. When I see actors and people getting MBE’s and OBE’s for doing something they love. That should go to nurses and soldiers and people who have really sacrificed all their lives.”