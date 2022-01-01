Christina Ricci's husband chose newborn daughter's name while she was in recovery

Christina Ricci's husband, Mark Hampton, chose their newborn daughter's name while she was recovering from the birth.



During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, the Yellowjackets actress revealed she delivered her daughter Cleo via Caesarean section last month.



Reflecting on the whirlwind experience, Christina revealed that Mark decided their little girl's full name would be Cleopatra - without telling her first.



Remembering how Mark began completing "birth certificate stuff" while she was still in hospital, Christina explained that she thought he was going to write down "Cleo".



"I said, 'Whatever, we'll talk about this later,'" she recalled. "But then, he got so excited he put it on Instagram, and media outlets picked up that her name was Cleopatra Ricci Hampton, and I was like, 'Oh, I guess her name's Cleopatra.' I just thought it would be Cleo. He figured it out when I was in recovery. Cleopatra's good - it's a queen's name."



Christina is also mother to seven-year-old son Freddie, whom she shares with ex-husband James Heerdegen.



But while Freddie is loving being a big brother, he isn't so sure about all of the "chaos" a new baby brings.



"He hugs and kisses her all the time. He does not like the lack of sleep and chaos that's going on in the house. But he's very good," she added.