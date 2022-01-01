Andrew Burnap joins live-action Snow White movie

Andrew Burnap has joined the live-action remake of 'Snow White' as the male lead.

After it was revealed that Rachel Zegler will take on the titular role as the Disney princess and Gal Gadot will play the Evil Queen in '500 Days of Summer' filmmaker Marc Webb's musical reimagining of the classic fairytale, the Tony Award-winner has boarded the cast.

However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the 30-year-old Broadway star is having a new role created for him that is neither The Prince, nor the Huntsman.

The movie will expand on the story and music from the original film with Benj Pasek and Justin Paul - who wrote tracks for 'La La Land', 'The Greatest Showman' and 'Dear Evan Hansen' - penning new songs for the project.

Production on the movie - which has been in development since 2016 - is expected to begin this year.

The original 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' - which was based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale - was Disney's first animated feature film and was first released in 1938.

Gal, 36, had said of landing the "iconic" part as the Disney villain: "Well, first of all, I'm excited about the fact that this is, like, an icon character. I'm excited to create an iconic villain character in my own voice.

"I'm very, very, very excited and looking forward to playing the Evil Queen.

"Mirror, mirror on the wall. Can't wait!"

And Marc had said of the 20-year-old 'West Side Story' star being cast as Snow: "Rachel’s extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts. Her strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairy tale."

The actress-and-singer hailed her casting as a "dream come true".

Alongside a screenshot of the casting announcement, she wrote on Instagram: "Well… hello to a dream come true.[apple and star emojis]"

And she excitedly tweeted: "I HAVE MANIFESTED MY ENTIRE LIFE I THINK I THINK.(sic)"