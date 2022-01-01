Danielle Brooks ties the knot

Danielle Brooks is now married to her partner Dennis Gelin.

The Orange Is the New Black star exchanged vows with Gelin inside the historic Alfred DuPont Building in Miami, Florida, and their two-year-old daughter Freeya served as the flower girl.

Brooks announced the news on Thursday by sharing photos on Instagram and giving an interview with Vogue about her special day.

"Everything was going pretty well until Omicron (Covid-19 variant) hit the country," Danielle said of planning the wedding. "It was a bit too late in the process to turn back, so we added extra precautions with required PCR tests and rapid tests the day of the wedding. I have to say our wedding planner, D'Concierge, was out of this world amazing. He never panicked and kept us levelheaded during the ups and downs."

The 32-year-old tapped her longtime friend and collaborator Christian Siriano for her first dress, a 3-in-1 design that transformed from a princess gown, to a body-con dress, to a trouser look. She wore that design for pre-wedding photos and the reception and changed into a bridal gown by Gbemi Okunlola of British label Alonuko to walk down the aisle.

The actress told Vogue that the reception "was lit" and the wedding party started dancing before the food was served.

"We ate phenomenal cake and drank tequila until it literally ran out at the bar," she shared. "You could feel that after two years of being in a pandemic we all yearned for moments to create memories together, and we are glad we could provide that. The room was flowing with love, joy, and togetherness."

Brooks and Gelin got engaged at the end of 2019, just weeks after their child was born.