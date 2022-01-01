Ava Phillippe hits back at 'hateful messages' following sexuality comments

Ava Phillippe has hit back at those who sent her "hateful messages" after she discussed her sexuality.

On Monday, the 22-year-old, who is the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, responded to fan questions via her Instagram Stories. At one point, a fan asked whether she prefers dating "boys or girls" and she replied, "I'm attracted to...people! (Gender is whatever)."

A few days later, Phillippe took to her Stories again, implying that she has received negative comments about her sexuality as a result of her post.

"QUICK REMINDER: I can & will block profiles commenting bigoted/hateful messages under my posts," she wrote against a black background. "My Instagram profile is not a place for cruelty/hate speech."

Phillippe signed off by writing that she "intends to keep it that way" and wished her fans "peace & love" alongside a peace sign emoji.