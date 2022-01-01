Lady Gaga wants to make a movie with Tom Hanks

Lady Gaga has set her sights on making a movie with the "brilliant" Tom Hanks.

Following the success of her films A Star Is Born and House of Gucci, the superstar has cemented her status as a Hollywood actress, though is yet to announce her next project.

However, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the Palm Springs International Film Awards, Gaga revealed that she would really like to work with two-time Oscar winner Hanks.

"I have to say, one of my fellow Icon Award winners, Tom Hanks, I would love to work with Tom Hanks," she told the outlet. "I think he is one of the most brilliant actors of all time."

Gaga, who received the Icon Award at the presentation, went on to note that she was lucky to work alongside a lot of her favourite actors on House of Gucci.

"My gosh, there are so many actors that I would love to work with," she added. "Al Pacino was certainly one of them. I'm very proud to call him my friend. I wanted to work with Jared (Leto). I wanted to work with Adam (Driver). I wanted to work with Jeremy Irons. I wanted to work with Salma (Hayek)."