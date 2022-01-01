Nicole Kidman's teenage daughter wants to be a director

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughter Sunday Rose wants to be a director.



The Australian actress and country music star's 13-year-old daughter has already learned how to edit and has directed a stage production of the musical Annie. But while her mother is a huge Hollywood star, she doesn't want Kidman to get involved.



"(Sunday Rose) wants to be a director. Through nothing I've done, though. She's learned to edit, and if I even offer to be in one of her films, the sense is I'm not getting anywhere near them," she revealed to DuJour magazine.



The Big Little Lies star wants to sing her daughter's praises from the rooftops but she's been given strict orders to remain low-key.



"All I wanted to do was whoop and holler (watching Annie)," Kidman shared. "But I'm kept on a tight lock and key. I just want to go, 'You're amazing.' But I'm not allowed to call out the window of the car or even compliment too much."



The actress, who also shares 11-year-old daughter Faith Margaret with Urban, compared being a mother to a swimming pool, explaining, "As a parent, you're the wall. They want to hold onto you and know you're there, and then when they kick off, they want to know you're there, too."



And while Kidman has plenty of projects in the pipeline, she always make sure she strikes the right balance and is there for her girls.



"I have this huge desire to be there for them. I don't want to miss their bedtimes," she shared. "That bedtime is so deeply important for me. We talk. We try to have some consistency. The biggest consistency is, 'I'm here and I love you and that will never change.' It's a constant balance."



She also has two adult adopted children with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.