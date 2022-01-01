Tiffany Haddish arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence

Tiffany Haddish has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence (DUI).

According to editors at TMZ, the Girls Trip actress was arrested and booked for DUI in Peachtree City, Georgia around 4am on Friday morning.

Police officers had reportedly responded to a call notifying them of a driver who had fallen asleep at the wheel.

Haddish, 42, was arrested for DUI and "improper stopping on a roadway".

Officials alleged she had smoked marijuana.

Haddish posted bond and was released from police custody by 6.30am.

Representatives for the star have not yet commented on the news.