Jamie Lynn Spears begs Britney Spears to end 'embarrassing' public feud

Jamie Lynn Spears has begged Britney Spears to call her so they can end their feud.



Over the past week, the sisters have been embroiled in a public spat, with Britney, 40, upset about some of the stories Jamie Lynn has shared in her upcoming book, Things I Should Have Said.



Elsewhere, Britney has alleged her younger sibling wasn't supportive throughout her 13-year conservatorship battle, which was terminated last November.



On Sunday, Jamie Lynn posted a statement on her Instagram Stories in which she urged Britney to contact her as soon as possible.



"Britney - just call me. I have attempted many times to speak to you directly and handle this privately like sisters should, but still choose to do everything on a public platform," the 30-year-old wrote. "In the meantime, please stop continuing the narrative that I haven't been there for you or that I'm making things up. I'm happy to share how many times I've reached out to help you. This is embarrassing and has to stop. Love you."



Britney has not publicly responded to Jamie Lynn's latest request.



Last Thursday, the Stronger hitmaker addressed some of the remarks in a social media post, and claimed her family "ruined my dreams 100 billion percent and try to make me look like the crazy one".



Things I Should Have Said is due to be released on 18 January.