Lili Reinhart struggling with 'obsessive thoughts' about her body

Lili Reinhart has opened up about struggling with "obsessive thoughts" about her body.



The 25-year-old actress is regularly candid about her mental health, and over the weekend, she shared with her 25 million followers the issues she has been having with her body image.



"I've been struggling with obsessive thoughts about my body/weight the last few months and it's gotten pretty severe in the last week," the Riverdale star wrote. "So I want to take a moment to be vulnerable and share this in the hope that any of you who are also struggling don't feel so alone."



Reinhart stated that it's "challenging to look at your body with love instead of criticism" and that it's a practice she is still grappling with. She directed her criticism at the entertainment industry, which is "so obsessed with women's bodies and weights" that it has affected her body image.



"I wish I hadn't grown up in a time where the media worshipped only one size of women (sic)," she continued. "My body has carried me through 25 years of life. All my scars, tears, trauma... I wish I could love it more, even when it doesn't look like it did when I was 20. But I'm trying. I know my body deserves equal love and admiration at any size."



The Hustlers actress admitted that not feeling "at home" in her body is "devastating".



"I've looked in the mirror and pulled my skin back tight to see what I *should* look like. What I'm expected to look like.. in an industry where you're ~inconvenient~ when not a sample size," Reinhart explained. "It's painful to think hundreds of millions of us are so concerned with what our bodies look like. That's an incredibly broken system. Somewhere along the line, humanity really f**ked this one up."



The actress added that she knows she is "not alone" in the way she thinks of her body, and called on fans to "continue to talk about it, normalize it, empathize with others, and show compassion and kindness."